Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

COVID-19 testing site at Pima Community College closed Friday due to weather

Expecting 40 to 50 mph winds in area
items.[0].image.alt
KGUN/Ryan Fish
Pima Community College West Campus will host a new, FEMA-funded COVID testing site.
Pima Community College West Campus will host a new, FEMA-funded COVID testing site.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 18:37:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd., will be closed Friday, January 28.

Pima County Health Department (PCHD) administrators made the announcement after a meeting with the National Weather Service.

Weather forecasters are anticipating 40 to 50 miles per hour winds during the day.

These gusts could affect the stability of tables, chairs, tents, barricades, cones and other equipment, potentially contaminating test specimens.

However, the PCHD expects the site to be re-opened the next day. It runs on a Monday-Saturday schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!