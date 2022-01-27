COVID-19 testing site at Pima Community College closed Friday due to weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd., will be closed Friday, January 28.

Pima County Health Department (PCHD) administrators made the announcement after a meeting with the National Weather Service.

Weather forecasters are anticipating 40 to 50 miles per hour winds during the day.

These gusts could affect the stability of tables, chairs, tents, barricades, cones and other equipment, potentially contaminating test specimens.

However, the PCHD expects the site to be re-opened the next day. It runs on a Monday-Saturday schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

