COVID-19 rise could jeopardize Arizona businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation and in Arizona, leaving business owners wondering if there will be another shutdown.

Ben Sattler, the co-owner of The Drunken Chicken, says, on one hand, he’s worried— on the other he says— at least this time he’s better prepared

When restaurants and bars started shutting down back in March, Sattler says he was left scrambling.

“We were absolutely blindsided. We found out at 6pm that our businesses were going to have to shift monumentally,” he told KGUN9.

Since then, he has learned to adapt, but says, even then, it’s hard to plan for the unknown.

“It’s been interesting...kind of to go from one mandate to the next mandate, but you know we’re living in an uncertain time so we have to be prepared for uncertainty,” he said. “We are absolutely better prepared now that there are mandates for masks. Now that there are normalcies for everyone else, so it makes our life a little easier and it’s not uncharted territory like it was previously,” Sattler told KGUN9.

He says the last eight months have tested him personally and professionally.

Now he’s more motivated than ever to succeed, even if Arizona were to shut down again.

“I’ve worked harder than I’ve ever worked along with my business partner to make everything flow and I’m proud and happy that we’re still here, but the fight is not over…” he told KGUN9.