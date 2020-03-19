COVID-19: Pima Co. Supes pass tough closure order

TUCSON, Ariz. — In response to the Coronavirus outbreak Pima County Supervisors ordered the strictest closures of any local jurisdiction.

By a three to two vote Supervisors voted to close effective at 8pm tonight, restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms and a wide range of other businesses where close person to person interaction is likely. Restaurants can continue to serve customers on a take-out basis but dine-in service is banned. Grocery stores and pharmacies are specifically exempted from the closures.

Violators will face charges of a Class One Misdemeanor. The restrictions last until March 31 and only apply to unincorporated parts of Pima County.

Supervisors Steve Christy and Allie Miller opposed the order. Christy said the closures will be devastating to businesses and their employees. He urged following the example of jusrisdictions like Oro Valley which encouraged restaurants to concentrate on take out orders but did not flatly forbid dine-in service.

Interim Pima County Health Director Doctor Bob England suggested it may be appropriate to extend restrictions far beyond the current March 31 cutoff. Doctor England said measures to limit spread of the virus could be required for more than a year.