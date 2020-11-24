COVID-19-infected prisoner dies

TUCSON, Ariz. — An COVID-19-infected inmate died at the federal prison in Tucson.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Robert Dobyns tested positive for COVID-19 Nov. 4. He was transported to a hospital and placed on a ventilator. He died Monday.
Dobyns had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.
He was 48 years old and was sentenced in District of Columbia Superior Court for 80 years for first-degre murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, unlawful gun possession and obstruction of justice.
He had been at the Tucson prison since July 17, 2017.