TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 70-year-old Pima County Jail inmate died after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The department has not released the inmate's name. After a positive test Dec. 30, the man was placed in medical isolation, then hospitalized Jan. 10. On Monday, the inmate was pronounced dead.

The inmate, who had pre-existing medical conditions, had been in custody since December 2018 and faced charges of child molestation, sexual abuse, kidnapping and probation violation.