Covid-19 cases death's rise in Arizona's nursing homes

PHOENIX — Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Arizona's nursing homes for the second-straight month.

Cases in nursing homes had been on a steady decline throughout the state for the past several months, since the Omicron wave in January. Two nursing home resident deaths were reported throughout the state during the four-week period ending June 19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 1,130 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.

The total number of resident cases during that reporting period was 442.

"Our loved ones in nursing homes are among our must vulnerable," Dana Marie Kennedy said.

Kennedy is the State Director of AARP Arizona, which serves more than 900,000 members age 50 and older throughout the state.

"Rising deaths and cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents and staff nationally show that for their sakes, we must remain vigilant, and we must hold nursing homes accountable for providing high-quality care and safe environments," Kennedy said.

The latest data from the AARP Covid-19 Nursing Home Dashboard shows that as of June 19, 59.8% of nursing home residents in Arizona were fully vaccinated with at least one booster dose, an increase from the month prior.

“We know higher levels of nurse staffing add up to better quality care for residents in multiple areas, including decreased infections, fewer bed sores, and lower mortality rates. AARP is fighting here in Arizona for critical legislation that addresses staffing inadequacies and other chronic issues in nursing homes. AARP also supports the establishment of mandatory federal minimum staffing levels or standards as a condition for participation in Medicare and Medicaid," Kennedy said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

