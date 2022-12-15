COVID-19 booster for children available at Pima County Health Department clinics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The clinics of the Pima County Health Department are offering the COVID-19 booster for young children.

The Pfizer bivalent is expected to arrive on Friday, Dec. 16, while the Moderna bivalent is currently available at all clinics.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Moderna bivalent booster for ages 6 months through 5 years and Pfizer’s bivalent booster for 6 months through 4 years old.

The bivalent booster, which has been offered since the beginning of September for older age groups, works against both the original strain of the virus and its omicron variants.

The Health Department's three clinics offer the boosters.

Appointments are recommended.



Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court, 520-724-7900

North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave., 520-724-2880

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., 520-724-9650

For more information, pleas visit pima.gov.

The updated booster is recommended at least two months since an individual completed their primary series or received a dose of the original booster.