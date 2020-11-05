Court upholds convictions, sentences for murder, child abuse

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder and child abuse convictions and sentences of a man in the killing of his ex-girlfriend and the wounding of their 2-month-old daughter.

Allyn Akeem Smith was convicted of fatally shooting 19-year-old Khalli Lawrence and of abuse that included shooting their 2-month-old daughter in her thigh while on a Phoenix hiking trail in 2014.

The court's decision Wednesday was unanimous. Smith was sentenced to death for his murder conviction and to 24 years in prison for the child abuse conviction. According to court records, Smith was disturbed by Lawrence’s pregnancy before she gave birth.

