Court: Shooting spree suspect incompetent to stand trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Court records have said one of three suspects in a Thanksgiving shooting spree that killed one and injured several others was found incompetent to stand trial last week.

Court records said District Judge Christy Craig ordered 29-year-old Christopher McDonnell on Friday to be sent to a maximum-security psychiatric facility until doctors deem him fit to stand trial. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson previously said McDonnell and the two other suspects face more than 50 charges in connection with the shooting spree across Nevada and Arizona.

McDonnell, who was on parole at the time of the shootings, also faces a charge of ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

