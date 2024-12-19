Watch Now
Court refuses injunction; historic buildings to be demolished by PCC

Tucson Inn
Faith Abercrombie
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Community College released a response to a court's decision to refuse to issue the injunction related to the Drachman properties including the Tucson Inn.

In November, the PCC Governing Board voted to demolish three mid-century motels along Drachman Street, sparking controversy among residents and preservationists.

"We are pleased that the court has confirmed that state historic preservation laws do not apply to local governments like Pima College or College decisions about the Drachman properties," PCC said in a statement released to KGUN9. "We are also pleased that the court refused to issue the injunction and provided plaintiffs with only a limited time to seek review of the court’s decision."

KGUN9 will have more updates as court documents are received.

"Every dollar spent defending against extended legal challenges is a dollar not invested in our students and community," PCC said.

