Bad sign: PCC Board votes to demolish three motels; fate of neon signs uncertain

TUCSON, Ariz. — In the age old battle between preservation and progress, Pima Community College has come down on the side of the latter.

But at least one prominent preservationist has a hard time buying the justification behind the decision.

"If you're going to act like they're not part of the community, then drop the word community from your name," said Jude Cook, founder of the Ignite Sign Art Museum.

The Pima Community College Governing Board voted in November to demolish three mid-century motels along Drachman Street, including the iconic Tucson Inn, sparking controversy among residents and preservationists.

The Tucson Inn was designed by Anne Rysdale — the only female architect practicing in Tucson during the 1950s — and holds architectural significance, being the first two-story motel in the city.

The motels are also part of the historic Miracle Mile district recently designated by the City of Tucson.

According to PCC documents, the college is considering a few options, including potential administrative facilities or parking structures, to replace the motels.

Cook, who is also a prominent advocate for preserving Tucson’s neon signs, expressed frustration.

“It’s inconceivable for me to have a community college considering destroying three contributing structures,” Cook said. “I just don’t think they’re thinking outside the box.”

The college defended its decision in a prepared statement, citing safety concerns and financial impracticality.

“The abandoned properties pose significant safety risks, with ongoing incidents of break-ins, thefts, a fire, graffiti, and illegal squatting,” PCC stated.

It added that a request for redevelopment proposals yielded only one economically unfeasible option.

“The College remains committed to working closely with the city, ‘Thrive in the 05,’ community members, and others to develop this land to serve the best interest of our students and taxpayers.”

Cook, however, questioned the college’s approach to redevelopment.

“To tear these buildings down for a parking lot is criminal,” he said, noting that the college already has ample parking.

He also suggested that PCC could integrate preservation into its educational mission.

“They could use this as a project through their trade programs,” he explained. “It would be a great learning experience and a way to support the city’s low-income housing initiatives.”

Community members have also raised concerns about the fate of the neon signs that adorned the motels.

Cook, who has previously restored several signs for PCC, hopes the college will preserve these pieces of history.

“The signs are part of the history, but they’re not the complete fabric,” he said. “If you take the signs away from the buildings, you’re throwing away the fabric that makes the area unique.”

While PCC acknowledges the cultural value of the motels and their signs, it insists the decision aligns with its mission. Cook remains hopeful that public outcry will prompt the board to reconsider. “I’m hoping the new board will get a chance to look at this and rethink it,” he said.

As the demolition timeline looms, the community debate underscores a broader struggle between modernization and preservation, with Tucson’s unique cultural heritage hanging in the balance.