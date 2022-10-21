Court documents: Tucson teacher facing charges related to terrorist threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson middle school teacher is facing terrorism-related charges in Navajo County.

According to an indictment in Navajo County Superior Court, Donald Glenn Brown allegedly "threatened to commit an act of terrorism and communicated that act to another person" while near Show Low, Ariz. July 4.

The Arizona Republic reports Brown was a teacher at Pistor Middle School.

It confirms authorities accuse Brown of sending an email from his mother's home — 15 miles from Show Low — threatening state Senator Wendy Rogers.

The letter also details Brown's threats aimed at a Show Low store which sells merchandise promoting former President Donald Trump.

----