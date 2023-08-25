Court documents reveal TPD Community Service Officer arrested on suspicion of fentanyl smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 has obtained the federal criminal complaint against a Tucson Police Department Community Service Officer who was arrested earlier this week.

According to court documents, 33-year-old David Ismael Alberto Morales was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Entry in Nogales, Ariz., where he was re-entering the U.S. in his pickup truck. A CBP K9 unit drew officers' to the door of his vehicle at that time.

A second inspection revealed a payload that included 73 packages of fentanyl pills and 55 packages of meth, according to the the U.S. District Court's criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint also states Morales admitted he had made three drug runs to Phoenix. The document says that Morales "stated prior to being arrested at the Port of Entry he was going to again transport drugs from Nogales, Mexico, to Phoenix, Arizona, and would have been paid $12,000."

TPD has confirmed Morales is on unpaid leave pending termination. Community Service Officers work for the police department in a different capacity as Police Officers.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as the case progresses.