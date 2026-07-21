Court decision means Marana can move forward with major development project

A major development project is now officially moving forward in Marana.

According to a social media post from Marana Mayor Jon Post, the Marana Downtown development project, which would turn the area east of Main Street and north of Civic Center Drive into a mixed-use entertainment district, is back on track after the Arizona Supreme Court denied a petition for review.

According to the post, a political action committee filed referendum petitions challenging a lease and development agreement between the town and Marana Urban LLC, to spearhead the project.

The town rejected the petitions, the post said, a decision that was upheld by Pima County Superior Court and the Arizona Court of Appeals.

"The Arizona Supreme Court's decision to deny review leaves those rulings in place," the post said.

The project will now move into the design phase, the post said.

