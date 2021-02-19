Couple's suicide pact leaves 5-month-old dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pact between a husband and wife not only ended their life, but also the life of their five-month-old baby.

On Wednesday, the Sierra Vista Police Department found three people dead inside a Port Royale apartment.

Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call shortly before noon. They later walked into a heartbreaking scene.

“We had someone calling in saying there were dead bodies,” said Corporal Scott Borgstadt.

Corporal Borgstadt, with the Sierra Vista Police Department says a family member saw the couple and their baby alive on Tuesday.

That same family member walked into the couple’s apartment the next day, saw the bodies, and called the police.

“The investigation showed that a suicide note was found inside the apartment. It appears it was a suicide pact between a husband and wife...and the note also said they agreed to the pact and that they were going to take the baby with them,” added Borgstadt.

Officials identified the bodies as 47-year old Gerardo De La Torre, 30-year old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre and their five-month-old infant.

“The two adults were shot in the head and the child was shot in the chest. The investigation also revealed that the husband was suffering from cancer and had recently received a prognosis from the doctor that was not very good. So we think that is the probably reason for the double suicide and murder,” Borgstadt told KGUN9.

The Corporal says there is no history of domestic violence.

“Just want to say that the Sierra Vista Police Department sends our condolences to the family. We are going to work hard to try to figure out what happened so everyone can get some closure from this,” he added.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

