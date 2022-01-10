Watch
Couple found dead in Arizona home in apparent murder-suicide

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 15:05:46-05

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a married couple has been found fatally shot in their home and it appears to be a murder-suicide.

They say the two bodies were discovered around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and the man and woman each had a single gunshot wound. According to police, 76-year-old Sheldon Butler called to say he had shot his wife, who was identified as 74-year-old Linda Butler.

Officers arrived at the home and found the couple dead at the scene. Police say a motive isn’t immediately known. They say a gun has been recovered from the scene and a ballistic test is being done.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

