Couple arrested on suspicion of stealing from social media marketplace sellers

Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested a couple accused of using a social media marketplace to steal the property that regular users were selling.

According to a PCSD social media post, the investigation began in August. The PCSD Auto Theft Unit was investigating a case where two juveniles posed as potential buyers, asked to test drive a vehicle and then drove off without returning.

Detectives were able to identify the two juveniles and link them to a broader crime spree involving multiple stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries, the post said.

Community members also reported that the pair had dined at a local restaurant and left without paying.

The suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges and could face additional charges, the post said. Six stolen vehicles were recovered.

