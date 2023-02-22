County supervisors finalize jail's blue ribbon commission

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County may be on its way to building a new jail—if the county's newly-formed blue ribbon commission recommends it.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos approached the Board of Supervisors in December of 2022, asking for a new jail. Nanos called building conditions "deplorable."

Tuesday, the Board voted 4-1 to approve the roster commission members, its timeline and a charter for its upcoming tasks: "To assess the need for a new Pima County Adult Detention Center or improvements, as well as funding options."

The ten-person commission is chaired by former Oro Valley Police Chief Daniel Sharp, and consists of the following additional members:



India Davis

Former Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Corrections Director

Frank Hecht

PCSD Civilian Advisory Review Board/Retired Corrections Captain

Jack O’Brien

Pima County Public Defender’s Office

David Olanik

Sundt Construction

Wendy Petersen

Retired Pima County Justice Services Director

Grady Scott

Pastor, Grace Temple and Missionary Baptist Church

Chris Scheafe

Real Estate Development/Member of Rio Nuevo Board

Roberto Villaseñor

Former Chief, Tucson Police Department

Paul Wilson

Former PCSD Bureau Chief



The commission is scheduled to meet at least once monthly, with a deadline to submit its findings by September.

Supervisor Steve Christy of District 4 was the sole 'no' vote, voicing his concern about the scope of the commission's work and the diverse backgrounds of the commissioners. Christy said only one person on the roster works on the construction industry, and further said he'd like to see five or six more.

"What we really need is information on the jail first, and then we can proceed with these other things," Christy said.

Supervisors Rex Scott, Matt Heinz, Sharon Bronson and Chair Adelita Grijalva voted yes.