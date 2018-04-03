County paves way for more sales tax

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Supervisors moved closer to a sales tax hike for road repair Tuesday.

They instructed county staff to prepare a draft ordinance that Supervisors may still fine tune based on their concerns.

Supervisors appointed a committee that spent many months considering a half-cent jump in the sales tax to cope with a huge backlog of crumbling roads.

Concerns about the tax burden on the public leads the proposal to call for dropping a recent property tax boost that was dedicated to raising money for roads. That boost added 25 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for property.

There are still concerns that while adding to the sales tax will help tap tourists to contribute to road maintenance, that higher sales tax will be the greatest burden on low income families.

That leads to parts of the proposal urging Supervisors to consider allocating one percent of the income from the half-cent sales tax to programs to assist low income households.

The suggestion of diverting sales tax revenue to something other than roads led to concerns by some members of the public and by Supervisor and sales tax advocate Steve Christy that sales tax money would be used for something other than roads.

A draft tax proposal should be ready for Supervisors' consideration and debate at the next board meeting April 17th.