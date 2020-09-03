Menu

County offers advice for parents who need daycare for kids

Pima County authorities are offering advice for parents who are thinking about putting their kids in daycare. Photo via Pima County.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Sep 03, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County authorities are offering advice for parents who are thinking about putting their kids in daycare.

The county created a Child Care Checklist with questions they should ask child care providers.

Topics include pick-up procedures, child grouping policies, social distancing and what happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

“We recognize that child care is as important as roads and other physical infrastructure when it comes to ensuring that employees with children can get to work on a daily basis,” said Nicole Fyffe, assistant to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry in a statement.

Those with questions should visit this website or call 325-5778.

