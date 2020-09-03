County offers advice for parents who need daycare for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County authorities are offering advice for parents who are thinking about putting their kids in daycare.

The county created a Child Care Checklist with questions they should ask child care providers.

Topics include pick-up procedures, child grouping policies, social distancing and what happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

“We recognize that child care is as important as roads and other physical infrastructure when it comes to ensuring that employees with children can get to work on a daily basis,” said Nicole Fyffe, assistant to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry in a statement.