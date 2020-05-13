Menu

County libraries to reopen with limited services Monday

Pima County Library
Posted at 7:00 AM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 09:59:59-04

Several Pima County libraries will reopen with limited services at 10 a.m. May 18.

The libraries will maintain social distancing rules, including maintaining six feet of distance, requiring employees to wear masks and gloves and setting up contactless services.

The buildings were disinfected while they were closed.

Those who use the library must be willing to have their temperature taken before entering, as well as wear a cloth face covering. The library will provide face coverings for those who don't have them.

Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Services offered will include pickups of held items, limited computer use and printing, copying and fax services.

The Dusenberry-River Library and El Rio Library will continue to be closed and reopen at later dates.

For more information, visit the Pima County Library website.

