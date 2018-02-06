County considers investigating World View explosion

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Board of supervisors will be discussing whether to begin and investigation of the hydrogen balloon explosion that happened in December.

The balloon was launched by World View Enterprises and the explosion was felt from miles away. The blast, in which a balloon ruptured on a launch pad during a test, was felt at least three miles away.

People who felt it describes it as a ground explosion. Two World View employees were treated for ringing in the ears and damage was reported at the facility, as well as broken windows in surrounding neighborhoods.

The meeting is scheduled Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Pima County Administration Building (130 W. Congress St, first floor).