County begins mailing out 2020 property tax statements

Pima County has started mailing out 2020 property tax statements. Photo via Pima County.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County has started mailing out 2020 property tax statements.

About 450,000 households and businesses will receive the documents.

The tax rate for Pima County’s Primary property tax decreased by $0.0776 for 2020-21 and the County Debt Service tax rate decreased by $0.1700. The rates for the Regional Flood Control District and the County Library District remain the same. The result is a total decrease of $0.2476 per $100 of net assessed value.

On Sept. 10, coupon tax statements were mailed to approximately 250,000 people who pay taxes directly. On Sept. 16, the information will go to about 150,000 property owners whose mortgage services pay their property tax. The following week, the county will mail out about 50,000 personal property tax statements.

If you have questions or need help, call 520-724-8650 or 520-724-8750, or email at PimaTax@pima.gov.

