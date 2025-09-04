Country Club Road closing at Interstate 10 through summer 2026

South Country Club Road will be closed at Interstate 10 starting Monday night.

It will remain closed through summer 2026, and will only be open to local traffic between Irvington Road and Michigan Street, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No traffic will be allowed to pass under Interstate 10 at Country Club during that time.

The closure is part of the project to widen I-10 from Kino Parkway to Alvernon Way.

The project will also see the permanent closure of the Interstate 10 on-ramp at Irvington Road, starting Saturday at 8 p.m. Drivers are advised to use the westbound I-10 ramp at Palo Verde Road.

On Sunday, a new on-ramp will let drivers access westbound I-10 at Alvernon Road.

The reconstruction of Interstate 10 from Kino Parkway and Country Club Road will cost around $600 million and will include:

- The widening of Interstate 10 to three lanes in each direction between Kino and Alvernon, with auxiliary lanes.

- The reconstruction of the interchange at Kino Parkway.

- The construction of a new interchange at Country Club Road that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road.

- The removal of the existing Palo Verde Road interchange.

- The construction of a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange.

- The construction of an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction on Interstate 10 will be maintained during peak travel times, ADOT said.

