Councilman warns of eviction "tsunami"

TUCSON, Ariz. — Moratoriums on evictions will be coming to an end.

“I am concerned we could have several thousand people facing evictions,” said Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik.

Arizona’s moratorium on residential evictions ends on October 31. A federal ban on evictions continues through the end of the year. Both require the tenant to do things like provide documentation of financial hardship, request a payment plan, and apply for rental assistance programs.

“There is a potential tsunami coming and that tsunami is people being homeless,” said Kozachik. “If they don’t begin the conversation with their landlords and it has to happen now.”

Kozachik says the moratoriums might have stopped evictions, but missed payments are not forgiven.

“Those debts are not simply being absorbed by your property manager they are still there, and they are piling up.”

Kozachik is urging people to try to work out an agreement with their landlords before it's too late.

“You may not be able to pay 100% of what’s due, but begin the discussion say hey I can pay you half or a quarter, because landlords don’t want vacant properties, but they have bills to pay too.”

He says there are programs available for people facing homelessness, but they are already overly stressed.

“People need to be responsible about this and not just assume there is an affordable housing unit sitting vacant for them at the end of the month.”