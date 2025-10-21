Council Recap and What’s Next: Liquor License denied, Transit cut proposed

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — The Tucson City Council is weighing decisions that have sparked concern in neighborhoods, including a denied liquor license for a new Circle K and a proposed cut to Sun Tra Route 22.

At its most recent meeting earlier this month, council members voted again to reject a liquor license request for a Circle K near Houghton and Tanque Verde Road. It’s the second time in recent months the council has denied the application.

Members of the Tanque Verde Valley Association (TVVA) spoke during public comment at the meeting from October 8.

Athena Kehoe Lot for new Circle K

Jim Trego, President of the TVVA, mentioned that there is no need for this liquor license. Plus, he claims they have reached out to Circle K representatives numerous times to express their concerns, but have only received vague responses back.

TVVA told KGUN 9 that if Circle K hopes to gain any approval moving forward, they’d have to agree to a covenant promising to sell only beer and wine for the next 20 years, but that would require neighbors’ approval, which the TVVA hopes means them.

While that situation plays out, the council is set to take up another topic affecting the community: public transportation.

On the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting is the possible elimination of Route 22, which runs from the Ronstadt Transit Center downtown to Tucson’s westside, near El Rio. According to Sun Tran, the route serves about 5,000 riders per month.

Public comment on the proposed change is expected during the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

KGUN 9 will continue to follow both issues and provide updates as they develop.