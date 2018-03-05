Corrections officer arrested on drug transportation charges

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Pima County Corrections officers was arrested in connection with drug transportation charges.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 27-year-old Martin Lopez was arrested Wednesday for transportation of narcotics and promoting prison contraband.

Lopez's arrest was the result of a weeklong investigation based on a tip to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Office of Professional Standards.

Lopez had been employed as a corrections officer for about 11 months.

The investigation is ongoing, and Lopez's arrest was not connected to the dismissal of three other officers for probationary failure.

Those with more information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.