Coronado National Forest to have prescribed burnings until early spring

The Coronado National Forest Supervisor's Office says the forest staff will be conducting prescribed burns until early spring.
Local federal agencies and Arizona state agencies will help in the burnings, which will begin in October.
Burnings help reduce undergrowth in the forest and helps recycle nutrients back into the soil.
Drivers around the forest areas are advised to be cautious and reduce speed.
More information regarding public health can be read here.
