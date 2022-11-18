Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Coronado National Forest respond to fire in Catalina

FhzklvVWQAAKXk9.jfif
Coronado National Forest
FhzklvVWQAAKXk9.jfif
Posted at 7:22 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 21:22:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coronado National Forest (CNF) says a fire in the Santa Catalina Ranger District has caused a road closure.

At about 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 17, the organization responded to smoke that was spotted from Redington Road.

Pima County closed off the road, says CNF.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!