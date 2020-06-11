Coronado National Forest reopens more sites

TUCSON, Ariz. — Coronado National Forest is reopening facilities.

Visitors are asked to limit their party size and practice social distancing.

“We are delighted to see our visitors enjoying our recreation areas as they reopen,” said Kerwin Dewberry, Coronado National Forest Supervisor, in a statement. “We are pleased to continue our phased reopening of our sites and facilities.”

The following are expected to reopen Wednesday June 11:

Safford RD

Clark Peak Corrals Campground (restrooms open)

Round the Mountain Campground (restrooms open)

Columbine Corrals Campground (restrooms open)

The following areas were also recently reopened:

Douglas Ranger District

Herb Martyr Campground (restrooms open)

Sycamore Campground (restrooms open)

Nogales Ranger District

Bog Springs Campground (restrooms open)

Sierra Vista Ranger District

Reef Townsite Campground and Group Site (restrooms open)

Ramsey Vista Campground (restrooms open)

Lakeview Campground (restrooms open)

Rock Bluff Group Site (restrooms open)

Safford RD

Arcadia Campground (restrooms open)

Noon Creek Campground (restrooms open)

Riggs Flat Campground (portable toilets)

Shannon Campground (restrooms open)

Soldier Creek Campground (restrooms open)

Santa Catalina RD

General Hitchcock Campground (restrooms open)

Peppersauce Campground (restrooms open)

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area lower (main) parking lot

Concessionaire sites to re-open with the exception of group sites:

Rose Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms )

Spencer Canyon Campground (concessionaire will open restrooms )

Visit www.recreation.gov for site restrictions.