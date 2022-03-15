Watch
Cops: Ajo man arrested after ambulance theft wanted to "go home'

Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 15, 2022
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A 46-year-old Pima County man accused of crashing an ambulance after stealing it from outside a hospital in a Phoenix suburb reportedly told authorities he wanted to go home.

Police said in court documents that the ambulance was stolen Sunday from outside a hospital in Goodyear and that it collided with a car at a nearby intersection. Police then arrested 46-year-old Christopher Sauls of Ajo.

A court document said a fire official estimated damage to the ambulance at $275,000. Sauls remained jailed Tuesday on multiple charges, including theft and criminal damage. Court documents didn’t list an attorney for Sauls who could comment on the allegations.

