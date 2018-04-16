Cooking Channel looking for 'Carnival Kings' extras

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Cooking Channel will film two episodes of its "Carnival Kings" show at the Pima County Fair, and is looking for extras to appear in the show.

Cooking Channel and Citizen Pictures -- the production company that makes "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" -- will produce the episodes. The show stars chef Richie Farina, who travels the carnival circuit looking for the best cuisine.

Extras, who will receive free admission to the fair, will be part of an audience watching a competition between the show's stars and the fair's cooks.

Episodes will film at the Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 and 21.

Those who are interested should send an email to CKaudience@gmail.com.

Applicants must register before April 18.