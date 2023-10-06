Sells man sentenced for stabbing 12-year-old in the face

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker recently sentenced Alan Flores, 53, from Sells, Ariz., to 107 months in prison.
He also faces a lifetime term of supervised release for pleading guilty to the following:
- Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Child Under the Age of 16 Years
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Flores is a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation and reportedly stabbed a 12-year-old child in the face with a knife on Sept. 17, 2021, within the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation.
Additionally, he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements, living at an address different from what he had registered.
