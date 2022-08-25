Convicted killer of George Floyd transferred to Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The former police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a Tucson prison, CBS Minnesota reports.

Accompanied by three other officers in May 2020 in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, who died. Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.

Now 46 years old, Chauvin is serving time in federal prison as part of a plea deal.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals transferred Chauvin from Minnesota's OakPark Heights state prison and transferred him to United States Pententiary, Tucson at 9300 S. Wilmot Road.

The medium-security prison houses 266 inmates.

