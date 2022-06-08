Convicted fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison for more than a decade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A convicted fentanyl dealer was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
According to the U.S. Justice Department, 56-year-old Nogales, Ariz. resident Sigfrido Adolfo Rivero was sentenced in federal court to 121 months in prison, then 120 months of supervised release.
Rivero was arrested at an immigration checkpoint near Amado, Ariz. in May 2021 with nearly 190,000 pills of fentanyl hidden in his vehicle.
He was previously sentenced to 10 years in state prison for trafficking meth and cocaine.
After serving most of that sentence, he was on parole when he was arrested with the fentanyl pills.
“The United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona is committed to combatting the fentanyl epidemic plaguing this country and will advocate vigorously for appropriately strict punishment for those involved in the distribution of this dangerous drug,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino, in a statement.
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.