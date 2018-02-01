Convicted felon arrested by Border Patrol

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ajo Station made a startling discovery after arresting a previously-deported Mexican man Tuesday afternoon.

They discovered he was convicted of multiple felonies including homicide in Arkansas.

Agents patrolling near Gila Bend arrested 41-year-old Manuel Marcial-Lopez for illegally being in the United States.

During processing, records checks revealed that Marcial was convicted of negligent homicide in Faulkner County, Arkansas in 2011.

Records also revealed Marcial was convicted of second degree burglary in California in 2008.

Marcial will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations.