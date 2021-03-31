Controversy over proposed building near UArizona neighborhoods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rincon Heights Neighborhood Association is speaking out about a proposed development that would put a 14-story-building right in their backyard.

Former president Colby Henley says they aren't against some retail stores or even a hotel in the area, but he says the developer's plans are overblown for the area.

“We’d like to see something more on scale with the neighborhood, not something that looms over houses 200 feet away,” he said.

The Zoning Examiner will hold a public hearing about the proposed development April 1 at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to speak during the hearing may join the hearing via teleconference and should submit a written request to TucsonRezoning@tucsonaz.gov. Written requests should be received by no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Henley says they would like to see affordable housing included in any development of the area.

“When you give a rezoning to a developer you are really writing them a check. It increases the value of the land tremendously. So that developer should add something of value to the area and the community as a whole," he said.

Click here to visit the Zoning Examiner website. You can also dial in using your phone: (213)-293-2303, Conference ID: 751 539 54.