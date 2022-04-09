Controlling electric bills over the hot summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power says customers can prepare for the summer to help keep their bills down. As the summer heat goes up so can your electric bill, but there are some things you can do to keep that light bill in check.

KGUN 9 spoke to Joeseph Barrios with TEP, and he says there are more than a few things customers can do to save money like adjusting temperatures throughout the day or changing your plan all together.

“Take a look at the pricing plan that they're on because, for example, we have pricing plans that offer lower rates at certain times of the day. So, if you have any flexibility, for example, if there’s one home during the day and you don’t really need to run your air conditioning system you might be able to switch to a pricing plan and lower your overall electric bill,” Barrios said.

Barrios also says gas prices can affect your light bill.

"It certainly can and the reason for that is because some of the power we provide to customers comes from sources that are fueled by natural gas,” Barrios said.

As for the potential for a change to a surcharge that’s already on your bill, it is a possibility. However, any changes to the surcharge must be approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission and Barrios says that decision can come sometime next week.

“In the past that surcharge has reflected the lower cost of natural gas and it would appear on customers' bills as a bill credit. What we are looking at now is an adjustment to that surcharge that could have an impact on customer bills. Over the last 2 years we have deferred recovery of some of those costs because of the pandemic, because of the financial challenges our customers have faced,” Barrios said.

TEP INFORMATION:

· Customer assistance programs:

https://www.tep.com/payment-assistance/ [tep.com]

· Easy energy saving tips:

https://www.tep.com/residential-energy-saving-tips/ [tep.com]

· Energy efficiency programs for customers:

https://www.tep.com/rebates/ [tep.com]

· Pricing plan comparison tool:

https://www.tep.com/compare-pricing-plans/ [tep.com]

——-

Shawndrea Thomas is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9. Shawndrea is living her dream as a journalist who’s passionate about making a difference. Share your story ideas and important issues with Shawndrea by emailing shawndrea.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

