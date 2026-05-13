Contractor working on Project Blue data center issued Notice of Violation

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Notice of Violation to a construction company working on the new data center on South Houghton Road for "excess dust that crossed property boundary lines and no use of dust control measures."

The official notice says, "AMES Construction had failed to employ dust mitigation practices (i.e. water), which resulted in visible fugitive dust emissions being generated."

According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, the contractor has five days to correct the violation instead of the usual 30 days.

If the contractor does not comply within the five-day period, PDEQ may impose a "civil penalty....for each violation for the entire non-compliance period."

In response to the notice, Beale Infrastructure issued the following statement:

"Beale Infrastructure’s contractors have fully cooperated with the numerous Pima County DEQ inspections at our Houghton Road site and are ensuring that dust control measures comply with all applicable requirements. Current site work has been temporarily paused while the contractor formalizes a non-potable water source. We will respond to Pima County DEQ in accordance with their letter."