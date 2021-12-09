Continuing the legacy of Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street needs your help to continue the legacy of the man many considered Tucson's Santa.

"Usually, this room is somewhat full. Not too full, but there's still toys. But at this moment we only have 20 to 25 toys," said Manuel Gonzales.

Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street Toy Drive is hurting for donations after a tough year.

"To be honest, the family is still heartbroken due to the fact of my father's passing. It hasn't been the same without my father," Gonzales said.

Manuel Gonzales is one of Ramon's sons and says they want to keep his father's legacy alive.

"Everything that he went through with all his life. It's something beautiful to continue doing. To continue his legacy and to continue helping the community."

Ramon passed away from COVID-19 last year. That's where your help comes in.

"It's just something beautiful to look at. The children smiling once they receive their gifts and see how happy they are when they just received something during Christmas," Gonzales said.

Manuel hopes to get more donations of toys as the clock is ticking for the main event on December 19th to keep those smiles on kid's faces.

"It's something wonderful to help. To help out the children. To help out the community. To help out people that really need the help," said Gonzales.

You can drop off toy donations this Saturday, December 11th at Advanced Auto Parts located at 1300 S. 6th Ave. from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at the family's house located at 2019 West Ajo Way.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

