Continental Elementary School eighth-grader wins Pima County Spelling Bee

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The top three finalists included an eighth-grader from Continental Elementary School in the Pima County Spelling Bee Saturday.

The first place winner of the 2022 Pima County Spelling Bee is eighth-grader Lewis Harvey from Continental Elementary School District, spelling the winning word 'E-N-T-E-N-T-E.' The second place winner is eighth-grader Kian Huff from Cross Middle School and third place winner is eighth-grader Aleena Rafiyath from BASIS Oro Valley.

Lewis Harvey placed first out of 28 other spellers from across Pima County. Lewis and Kian will represent the county at the Arizona State Spelling Bee on March 19 in Phoenix.

Saturdays spelling bee was hosted at Canyon del Oro High School.

