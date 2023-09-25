Watch Now
Construction wraps up on dog park upgrades in Marana

At Crossroads at Silverbell District Park
The dog park at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park in Marana is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, September 26th, after closing down for new upgrades.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Sep 25, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The dog park at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park in Marana, is expected to reopen on Tuesday, September 26th.

The dog park has been closed since September 11th; crews have been installing new shade structures.

Town leaders say the dog park should be open for pups around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

To celebrate the new upgrades, town leaders are holding a mini celebration at the park on Wednesday, September 27th. It will run from 7 to 9 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided.

