Construction wraps up on dog park upgrades in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The dog park at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park in Marana, is expected to reopen on Tuesday, September 26th.

The dog park has been closed since September 11th; crews have been installing new shade structures.

Town leaders say the dog park should be open for pups around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

To celebrate the new upgrades, town leaders are holding a mini celebration at the park on Wednesday, September 27th. It will run from 7 to 9 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided.