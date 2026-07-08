Construction on $53M I-19 and Irvington Road overhaul begins next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers who use Interstate 19 and Irvington Road should prepare for construction as the Arizona Department of Transportation launches a major $53.4 million reconstruction project aimed at easing congestion and improving safety at one of Tucson's busiest interchanges.

Work is scheduled to begin July 16 and is expected to continue for about 20 months, with completion anticipated in spring 2028.

The project will completely modernize the Irvington Road interchange by widening Irvington Road, adding new freeway ramp lanes, improving pedestrian and bicycle access, and constructing a new bridge over I-19.

Among the biggest changes is the addition of a new cloverleaf ramp that will allow eastbound Irvington Road traffic to merge directly onto northbound I-19 without stopping, a change designed to improve traffic flow and reduce backups.

The project also includes:



Construction of a new Irvington Road bridge over I-19 with additional travel and turn lanes.



Widening Irvington Road between Calle Santa Cruz and 16th Avenue.



Widening northbound and southbound I-19 on-ramps, including a new merge lane for northbound traffic.



A new 12-foot-wide shared-use path on the south side of the bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists



Additional travel lanes on Irvington Road both east and west of I-19.



Traffic improvements at Landing Center Drive to reduce delays and improve access to the Tucson Spectrum shopping center.



A raised median east of I-19 designed to reduce crashes by eliminating left turns onto 17th Avenue.

According to ADOT, the improvements are designed to accommodate traffic growth in the area through 2045.

Overnight lane restrictions begin July 16

The first phase of construction will focus on installing barriers for a temporary pedestrian crossing and shifting traffic lanes.

Beginning July 16, motorists can expect overnight lane restrictions on Irvington Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction. A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will also be in place during those overnight hours.

While additional ramp closures will be necessary later in the project, ADOT said those closures will be temporary and announced in advance. The southbound I-19 exit ramp will remain open throughout construction while work is completed in phases.

What drivers can expect

ADOT says it will work to minimize disruptions by:



Keeping two lanes open in each direction on I-19 during peak travel times.



Maintaining two lanes in each direction on Irvington Road during peak periods.



Keeping access open to businesses and avoiding long-term closures of cross streets or driveways.

The Irvington Road interchange serves thousands of commuters daily and provides access to nearby neighborhoods, commercial areas, and the Tucson Spectrum shopping district. Officials say the upgrades are intended to improve safety, reduce congestion, and make travel more efficient for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.