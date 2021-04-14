Watch
Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback

Arizona lawmakers are moving to revamp sex education laws to be some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues. AP photo.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 14, 2021
]PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers are moving to revamp sex education laws to be some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

The measure is framed as a parental rights issue by requiring schools to get parents' permission for discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in sex education classes. Opponents say parents already have those rights and conservatives are just pushing back on social changes they don’t like.

Arizona is among several Republican-led states where lawmakers are considering similar changes. Arizona's proposal also requires schools to get parents to sign off on their children learning about historical events involving sexual orientation.

