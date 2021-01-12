Congressman recounts capitol riot and supports removing President Trump

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congressman Tom O’Halleran from Arizona’s 1st Congressional District is among the representatives pushing for the 25th Amendment and impeachment.

He says thousands of people storming the U.S. Capitol was nothing short of an insurrection. “They came equipped to break into the capitol, to break by police lines, and they had a goal in mind,” said Rep. Tom O'Halleran D (AZ-01).

He was one of the many lawmakers forced into hiding.

“You could see people’s hands coming through the doors, heads coming through the doors, and by the time we got to the stairwell we were told they were right behind us, and they were.”

O’Halleran says the violence was spurred by statements from President Trump and his family.

"Saying to people that they were good people, and we need you to go and march, and his son saying things like we need to take it over, that is just crazy talk in America by our leadership.”

He says the deadly riot shows how fast things can turn.

"It can happen in an hour; I mean, an unstable environment for our country is not good.”

O’Halleran says he will be voting on a resolution for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and if that fails the house will be ready to move forward with impeachment. He thinks it's a message the United States needs to send to the world.

"I don’t understand how people can say we only have this many days left. People on the outside world looking at America right now, they aren’t saying that they are saying ‘what’s going to happen in those 8 days?’”