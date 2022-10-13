Congressman Raul Grijalva on his reelection campaign for Congressional District 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the upcoming election, Congressman Raul Grijalva is looking to keep his seat as the representative for Congressional District 7.

Grijalva grew up in this district, graduating from Sunnyside High School and the University of Arizona. He hopes to continue his work and fight for the people of his community.

"Not only to do it again but to do it again with the understanding that the fight is more profound," he said. "At stake I think is the definition of what the definition of what America is and what our democracy is.”

One of his focuses is climate change and he said it's something that impacts every single person across the world.

"We have a crisis here and so what are our priorities," he said. "Well one it’s environmental review on pollution and the community impacted by mines.”

He said the country's use of national gas and oil go hand in hand with climate change.

"We have to go full blown into fossil fuels knowing that it makes the climate even worse," he said. "We can do a transition that is pragmatic, that's thoughtful and that has the resources to make the pain much less."

One of his other focuses is immigration reform and the border.

"Unfortunately the border has become cannon fodder and red meat in the political rhetoric," he said. “No one talks about solutions. You can ask them 'What about your solutions?' Build a bigger wall, put more armed people. That has not worked.”

The ports of entry are included in his congressional district.

"Whether it be drugs, people or whatever, happens at the port of entry so invest in that," he said. "That’s the security issue.”

Grijalva is pro-choice and he said a key part of this year's election is the topic of abortion.

"We have to play a bigger role to balance out the Supreme Court because we passed a law that codified into law — made it legal — essentially roe versus wade," he said. "We passed it and it’s in the senate waiting. To continue that job and hopefully get to the point when the senate will act on this. And that’s what the federal government is supposed to do. To protect nationwide women’s rights, which includes the right to abortion.”

Arizona ranks as one of the lowest performing in education. He said now more than ever it's important to help Arizona schools.

"There’s been an anti public education mentality in this state for too long," he said. "We’re the lowest in our state contributions to public education."

He believes if the state doesn't step in to help education, then the federal government must do its part.

"We need to step in with more supplemental support," he said. "Teachers, programs, those schools that are more challenged and schools that are underachieving — those are the areas in which that investment can be very beneficial."

He said education shouldn't be politicized, especially in light of the recent book bans and controversy over critical race theory.

"If they feel that there’s something that they don’t want their child exposed to, they have rights," he said. "But the rights don’t extend to banning books. The rights don’t extend to telling the truth in history. And that’s really what critical race theory is."

----

