Congressman Ciscomani visiting the border with Speaker McCarthy

Evan Vucci/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to reporters outside the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 13, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congressman Juan Ciscomani has announced an upcoming visit to the border with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

According to Ciscomani's office, on Thursday, Feb. 16, Speaker McCarthy will be marking his first visit to the southern border since taking the gavel in January.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jen Kiggans, and Derrick Van Orden will be joining as well.

According to McCarthy, the group will be traveling into the Tucson Sector of the Border Patrol and will be briefed and given an aerial tour by US Customs and Border Protection.

The location will be in Cochise County and the time of the event will be sometime in the afternoon, a Ciscomani spokesperson told KGUN 9.

