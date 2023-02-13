Congressman Ciscomani visiting the border with Speaker McCarthy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congressman Juan Ciscomani has announced an upcoming visit to the border with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

According to Ciscomani's office, on Thursday, Feb. 16, Speaker McCarthy will be marking his first visit to the southern border since taking the gavel in January.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jen Kiggans, and Derrick Van Orden will be joining as well.

According to McCarthy, the group will be traveling into the Tucson Sector of the Border Patrol and will be briefed and given an aerial tour by US Customs and Border Protection.

The location will be in Cochise County and the time of the event will be sometime in the afternoon, a Ciscomani spokesperson told KGUN 9.