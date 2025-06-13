Congressional candidate says shooting occurred outside of home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daniel Hernandez, a Democrat running for the Congressional District 7 seat, says a shooting happened outside of his Tucson home, which doubles as his campaign headquarters, Thursday night.

Hernandez says no one was injured, but a campaign staffer's car was struck by gunfire. He says bullet casings were found at the scene.

Tucson Police say they responded to the home for reports of vandalism, and a car possibly being hit by a bullet. Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Hernandez, a former state legislator, called the shooting "deeply unsettling."

"As a gun violence survivor, I know this fear all too well—and over the years, my family and I have endured repeated death threats," he said.

Hernandez was an intern for Congresswoman Gabby Giffords when a gunman opened fire at an event in Tucson in 2011, hitting Gifford and several others.

Hernandez is credited for saving her life by using his hands to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.