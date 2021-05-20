Congregation calls for justice after front door glass broken

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson synagogue is calling for justice after finding out someone had smashed their glass door overnight.

"I really felt very shattered, very violated for our community," Stephanie Aaron, Rabbi of the Chaverim Congregation, said. "I felt a lot of hatred coming at our community."

Aaron found out this morning after a member of the congregation called her. Shortly after, the picture of the smashed glass spread on social media.

State Representative Alma Hernandez is a member of the congregation and shared the image on twitter.

https://twitter.com/almaforarizona/status/1395094581255966723?s=20

She made the drive from Phoenix to be with her community tonight.

"It's important because I know a lot of folks in the community are scared," Hernandez said. "Make no mistake it wasn't an accident."

Now the rabbi is looking for the person responsible.

"I would hope that the person who did this would be arrested for a hate crime," Rabbi Aaron said.

They both said one motivating factor could have been the situation between Israel and Palestine.

"We would be lying to ourselves if we said this was just a coincidence and it just happened out of nowhere," Hernandez said.