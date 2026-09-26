Confirmed measles case reported in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officials with the Pima County Health Department are investigating a confirmed case of measles in Pima County.

The case involves an international visitor who recently traveled across the state into Southern Arizona.

Officials say the person developed symptoms after direct exposure to a previously reported measles case in Colorado. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating at home while recovering.

According to the Pima County Health Department, the overall risk to the public is low.

Individuals who were present at the following location during the listed date and time should monitor for symptoms:

University Medical Center Emergency Department

(1625 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson)

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms should:



Stay home and avoid contact with others.

Contact a healthcare provider or the Pima County Health Department before seeking in-person care.

Follow public health guidance to help prevent further spread.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and may include fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash that begins on the face and spreads downward.

For more information about measles and where to get vaccinated, click here.